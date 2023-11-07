Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $31.20

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $88,736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after buying an additional 2,304,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $59,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

