Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price at $9.19

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.19.

HLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after buying an additional 202,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,301,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

