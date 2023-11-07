Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $279.12

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.12.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $220.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

