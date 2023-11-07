Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.83. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

