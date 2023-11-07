Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.