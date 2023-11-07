Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Byrna Technologies worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 12,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,201.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $73,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $107.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYRN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Byrna Technologies



Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

