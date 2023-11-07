Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,263 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

