CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 106 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,229,508 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Redburn Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

