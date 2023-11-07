Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $174.97 and last traded at $173.90, with a volume of 1284992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

