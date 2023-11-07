Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $583,832. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

