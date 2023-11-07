Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $132.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.13.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

CHH opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 560.0% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 203.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

