Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Citizens Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

