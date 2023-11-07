Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.81.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$55.56 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$54.00 and a 1-year high of C$82.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

