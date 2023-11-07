Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Head-To-Head Review

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 26.34% 12.61% 1.49% Glacier Bancorp 22.89% 8.58% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $232.58 million 3.09 $81.81 million $4.57 8.73 Glacier Bancorp $826.01 million 4.32 $303.20 million $2.24 14.35

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

