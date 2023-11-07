Comparing Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Biora Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million N/A N/A Biora Therapeutics $98,000.00 242.26 -$38.16 million ($5.45) -0.31

Aileron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biora Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -83.80% -72.25% Biora Therapeutics -55,269.39% N/A -116.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics and Biora Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biora Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics beats Aileron Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

