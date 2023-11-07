Comparing Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) & Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Luxfer and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer 1.39% 9.56% 4.92% Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luxfer and Dune Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer $425.80 million 0.54 $26.90 million $0.21 40.95 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Luxfer has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luxfer and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luxfer presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Given Luxfer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Luxfer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Luxfer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luxfer beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium. This segment also provides magnesium alloys for use in variety of industries; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; photoengraving plates for graphic arts; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, pharmaceuticals, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial applications. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

