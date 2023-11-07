Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 1,668,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,243,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Specifically, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 806,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Compass Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $983.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

