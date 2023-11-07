Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

