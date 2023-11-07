Contrasting Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 4.33% 19.97% 5.72% Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canada Goose and Bosideng International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 6 2 0 2.25 Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $22.73, indicating a potential upside of 124.78%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Bosideng International.

50.2% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Bosideng International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.13 $55.00 million $0.37 27.32 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.37

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Bosideng International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

