Contrasting Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) & Its Competitors

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors 7.12% 17.82% 7.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors 131 561 988 88 2.58

Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus price target of $65.96, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 13.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.14, suggesting that their average share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $18.02 billion $1.59 billion 14.48 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Competitors $81.13 billion $494.37 million 15.18

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners peers beat Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

