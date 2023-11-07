Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.91 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $349,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,568 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

