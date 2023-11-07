Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.00.
Core Gold Company Profile
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
