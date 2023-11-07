Critical Analysis: voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) versus Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for voxeljet and Drone Delivery Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

voxeljet currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

This table compares voxeljet and Drone Delivery Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.33 million 0.41 -$11.87 million ($1.41) -0.94 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drone Delivery Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than voxeljet.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -53.04% -52.61% -19.90% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

voxeljet beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

