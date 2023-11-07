Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

