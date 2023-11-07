Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $59.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.63. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
