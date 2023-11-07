Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $59.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,760 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.63. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.