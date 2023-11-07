Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Down 4.6%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 101,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 383,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Datasea Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.