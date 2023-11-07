Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Trading Down 4.6%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21. 101,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 383,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Datasea Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

About Datasea

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Datasea during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datasea during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

