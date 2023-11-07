Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $121.71 Average PT from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $135.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

