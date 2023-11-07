DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4379519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DISH Network by 200.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Trading Down 37.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.