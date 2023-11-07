Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after buying an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after buying an additional 1,537,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.