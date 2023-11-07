DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.10 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,777 shares of company stock worth $13,755,310. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.