DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 3885846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
