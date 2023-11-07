Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $722.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $673.00 to $722.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $557.96.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $595.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,916 shares of company stock worth $20,972,040,272 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.