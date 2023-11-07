Eli Lilly and Company Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,816 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the average volume of 28,821 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $595.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
