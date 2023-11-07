Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Financial Analysis

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.31 billion 2.97 $515.84 million $0.73 11.51 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Principal Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 27.92% 36.63% 8.14% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Principal Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

