Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

