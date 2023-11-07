Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

