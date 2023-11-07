Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

