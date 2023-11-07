Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 2%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
