Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FRT opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

