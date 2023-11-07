Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,312 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 211% compared to the average volume of 3,311 call options.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.