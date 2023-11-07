Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

