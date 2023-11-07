Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Down 2.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 1,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

FINGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

