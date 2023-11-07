Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Up 17.6%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

