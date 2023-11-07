Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) was down 26.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.58 million during the quarter.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.