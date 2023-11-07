First Interstate Bank Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,359,145 shares of company stock worth $48,229,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

