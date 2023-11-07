First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.4496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

