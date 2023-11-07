Flywire Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,068 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 742% compared to the average daily volume of 483 call options.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,699 shares of company stock worth $5,258,453. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

