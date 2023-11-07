Ford Motor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 245,108 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 166,351 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.