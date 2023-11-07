FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Critical Survey

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FormFactor and Paragon ID, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 5 3 0 2.38 Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Paragon ID.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor -1.09% 1.24% 1.00% Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Paragon ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FormFactor and Paragon ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $747.94 million 3.64 $50.74 million ($0.09) -389.96 Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon ID.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FormFactor beats Paragon ID on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

