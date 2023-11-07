Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has a $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.77.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.